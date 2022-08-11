One of the diseases caused by mosquitoes, of which there have also been cases in Italy in recent years, is Nile fever, caused by the West Nile virus (Wnv), of the family of Flaviviridae. It is not transmitted from person to person, but through the sting of the Culex pipiens, the common mosquito endemic to Italy, most active in the evening and at night. Reservoir of the disease are various species of birds, but mammals can also be infected, especially humans and horses, dogs, cats, rabbits. Most infected people show no symptoms, but in about two out of ten cases the virus can cause fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph nodes, rashes. In very young children, the elderly and debilitated people, the symptoms can be more severe, with high fever, severe headache, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, visual disturbances, numbness, convulsions, up to paralysis and coma (a person out of 150). In one case out of a thousand, the virus triggers meningitis or lethal encephalitis. No drugs are available yet, so there is no specific therapy. The period in which transmission takes place is from May to November, the greatest number of cases is usually observed between the second half of August and September. The mosquito Culex it can transmit the virus to its eggs and thus to future offspring. Since 2015, Italy has been the European country with the highest number of cases of Nile fever reported every year. Complications are more frequent after the age of 60-65 and in immunosuppressed individuals. For West Nile, there is no vaccine or effective drug.