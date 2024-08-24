Insect can cause diseases such as malaria, dengue, Oropouche fever, chikungunya, zika and yellow fever

On August 20, 1897, British physician Ronald Ross proved that female mosquitoes Anopheles were responsible for cases of malaria recorded in humans. The discovery earned him the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1902 and currently marks World Mosquito Day.

The aim of the date is to annually remember the doctor’s contribution to the fight against malaria and to raise awareness about other diseases that are also transmitted by mosquitoes. The list, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), also includes dengue fever, Oropouche fever, chikungunya, zika and yellow fever.

“Mosquito-borne diseases put the lives of billions of people at risk. But these diseases are preventable.”WHO highlighted. As there is no vaccine for most infections caused by mosquitoes, the recommendation of health authorities around the world is to prevent bites to protect yourself from potential risks.

The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) in the United States warns that mosquitoes are responsible for more illnesses and deaths than any other animal on the planet. Prevention strategies listed include the use of repellents and long-sleeved pants and shirts, as well as mosquito control in indoor and outdoor environments.

Repellents

When used correctly and as indicated on the label, repellents, according to the CDC, are recommended, including for children and pregnant women. In the case of babies and small children, the recommendation is to consult a pediatrician to evaluate the use of the product, in addition to dressing the child in clothes that cover arms and legs and using mosquito nets over cribs and strollers.

Another important tip is to reapply the repellent as recommended on the product label – usually after long periods of time since the last application and after contact with water or sweat. When using the repellent at the same time as sunscreen, the repellent should only be applied after the sunscreen.

Circulation control

To control the circulation of mosquitoes in indoor environments, the CDC recommends the use of screens on windows and doors to keep the vector outside and the use of air conditioning units, whenever possible (the equipment reduces the humidity in the air and makes the environment cooler and, consequently, more hostile to the mosquito).

Another tip that is well-known by many Brazilians is to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds – plant pots and other reservoirs of stagnant water, in addition to, at least once a week, rinsing and scrubbing objects that commonly accumulate water, such as tires, buckets, toys, inflatable pools and trash cans.

Warning signs

Among the symptoms classified by the Ministry of Health as warning signs for arboviruses such as dengue, zika, chikugunyamalaria and Oropouche fever are:

high and/or persistent fever;

muscle and joint pain;

red spots (rash);

headache or pain behind the eyes;

diarrhea and/or severe abdominal pain;

low blood pressure;

frequent nausea and vomiting;

agitation or drowsiness;

spontaneous bleeding;

decreased urine output;

cold extremities.

If symptoms occur, the recommendation is to seek medical attention and not to take medication on your own. People with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, children under two years of age and the elderly over 65 years of age are more susceptible to complications caused by diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. In these cases, extra care should be taken.

With information from Brazil Agency.