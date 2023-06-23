For climate change Europe risks a increase in cases and deaths linked to Aades mosquito-borne infectionsdiseases such as Chikungunya, Dengue, West Nile, Zika and yellow fever. The alarm is sounded by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. AND Italy is the country where the highest number of West Nile cases were recorded in 2022.

The ECD invites states to control the proliferation and spread of vector insects (the species Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti), to promote protective measures among citizens and to activate awareness-raising interventions among the general population, health professionals and travelers . According to the latest data, the Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which transmit viruses such as Chikungunya and Dengue, are spreading into areas of Europe increasingly to the north and west. Furthermore, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, vectors of Dengue, yellow fever, Chikungunya, Zika and West Nile virus, have been established in Cyprus since 2022 and could also expand to other European countries.

The problem is that “Europe is experiencing a warming trend – the experts explain – with increasingly frequent and severe heat waves and floods, and increasingly longer and hotter summers”. This creates “more favorable conditions for invasive mosquito species such as Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti”. If 10 years ago, in 2013, the Aedes albopictus mosquito circulated in 8 countries of the European Union-European Economic Area, with 114 regions affected, now, in 2023, this species is present in 13 countries and 337 regions.

“In recent years we have witnessed a geographical spread of invasive species of mosquitoes in previously unaffected EU-EEA areas”, free from the circulation of these insects, declares the director of the ECDC Andrea Ammon. “If this continues, we can expect to see more cases, and potentially even deaths, from diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya and West Nile,” she warns.

The numbers

In 2022 – recalls the ECDC – 1,133 human cases and 92 deaths from West Nile virus were reported in the EU-See, of which 1,112 acquired locally in 11 countries: the highest number since 2018, the peak year of the epidemic West Nile. Locally acquired cases were reported from Italy (723), Greece (286), Romania (47), Germany (16), Hungary (14), Croatia (8), Austria (6), France (6), Spain (4 ), Slovakia (1) and Bulgaria (1). The same trend of increase in autochthonous cases also for Dengue: in 2022 71 cases of locally acquired infection were recorded in the EU-See, equal to the total infections reported between 2010 and 2021; autochthonous cases of Dengue have been reported from France (65) and Spain (6 cases).

“Efforts need to focus on controlling mosquito populations, improving surveillance, and adopting personal protective measures,” Ammon urges.

“Sustainable ways to control mosquito populations – specifies the ECDC – include the elimination of sources of stagnant water where” these insects “reproduce, the use of ecological larvicides and the promotion of community awareness” on the importance to control the proliferation of mosquitoes. “Personal protection measures include the use of mosquito nets over the beds (preferably treated with insecticides), sleeping or resting in screened or air-conditioned rooms, the use of mosquito nets on the windows, the use of clothing which covers most of the body and the use of mosquito repellents”. Finally, “it is essential to raise awareness among the general public, health professionals and travelers about mosquito-borne diseases”.