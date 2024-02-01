Mosques | SK: Malmi's unauthorized prayer room says it has stopped operating

According to newspaper reports, the unauthorized prayer room that plagued the neighborhood in Malmi has closed its doors.

With ore the unauthorized prayer room that caused the rift has stopped operating on the last day of January, says Finnish magazine.

Suomen kuvalehti was the first to report about it.

HS was unable to reach the chairman of the Nordic Foundation, which operates in the space Aladin Maher to confirm information.

According to HS information, Maher is abroad.

The case manager, who previously commented on the association's affairs, describes the situation to HS as legally complex and tells that the matter is pending in both the administrative court and the district court.

However, he confirms that operations at the premises have been stopped on January 31. According to the case manager, new premises for children's teaching activities are being searched for.

The incident in the background, there has been a long-simmering neighbor dispute. The foundation bought the space from the stone foundation of an apartment building in Malmi in the 2010s.

For years, an Islamic prayer room functioned in the space, although the space is marked for kindergarten use in the plan.

The neighbors complained about the noise caused by the activity to the city, which eventually ended up ordering both the association and the housing association a threatened fine of often thousands of euros to stop the unauthorized activity.

Yet in September, Maher told HS in an interview that the association has no intention of ending its activities. At that time, Maher was ready to take the matter to the administrative court.

The city of Helsinki had no information on whether the cessation of operations would be correct.

According to Helsinki's building control, both the housing company and the foundation will be asked to explain the use of the space.