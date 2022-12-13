Moroccan teamThe Moroccan Dutch Partnership (SMN) calls on mosques in the Netherlands to pay attention to the upcoming World Cup match in Morocco on Tuesday and Wednesday. The organization finds it ‘sad’ that after every victory of the Moroccan team riots break out, mainly in the big cities.

Amsterdam is announcing additional measures today. Four places have been designated as safety risk areas this time: the Mercatorplein in West, Plein ’40-’45 including part of the Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan and Tussen Meer in Nieuw-West and the Insulindeweg-Molukkenstraat intersection in East.

In those areas, where disturbances broke out after previous matches with Morocco, the police may search anyone, for example for possession of heavy fireworks. Once again the police, visible and invisible, work together with youth workers, street coaches and neighborhood fathers and mothers. The water cannon from Germany, which is deployed because the Dutch water throwers are out of use, is ready again.

Utrecht is also coming up with measures: officers can perform a preventive body search in the Lombok district in Utrecht on Wednesday. Surveillance cameras are installed on and around the Mosque Square and extra lamps are installed. Four people who previously disrupted order are not allowed to come near on Wednesday.

The municipality of Utrecht is taking the measures announced on Tuesday to prevent new disturbances in the district. The rules apply from Wednesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 2 a.m. Morocco will play the semi-final at the World Cup against France on Wednesday evening.

Stain for victory

“It casts a stain on Morocco’s victory,” said Bouchaib Saadane, chairman of SMN, about the riots. “It is sad that a small group of young people are rioting. When I see how parties are celebrated without destruction in Morocco and also in the rest of Africa and the Arab world, I wonder why that is not possible here.”

Saadane is happy that many neighborhood fathers and other neighbors voluntarily take to the streets to keep order. “That makes me happy and proud. As Moroccan-Dutch, let us also set a good example.”

"You hope that the light will come on for those who cause this kind of misery," says neighborhood father Mammar el Jabli. At every match in Morocco, he and about eighty other volunteers in yellow vests in the Schilderswijk in The Hague to supervise. The neighborhood father calls on everyone to address rioters about their behavior. He also advises parents to take their children to the streets to celebrate together. "Otherwise you not only spoil it for yourself, but also for the entire community. Because now you are being told that Moroccans cannot celebrate."

Water cannons

El Jabli and Saadane don’t think the police’s call to use tear gas and water cannons at the next match on Wednesday is a good idea. El Jabli: ,,With such a statement you only attract the wrong people. If you were to use those resources, do not disclose it.”

Saadane believes that Morocco is being put in a bad light by the riots. ,,There is now a lot of talk about Morocco because of the success at the World Cup. Let’s not tarnish the good name, also in the sporting field.”

Rotterdam and The Hague already announced on Monday that if things get restless again on Wednesday, they will proceed in the same way as in recent weeks. In both cities, there is cooperation with neighborhood fathers and youth workers. This also happens in Amersfoort. The last match was festive there, but the police had to arrest people earlier. Amersfoort is also not taking any additional measures in the run-up to Wednesday.