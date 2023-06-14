Mosque Dispute | Nasima Razmyar would change religious education in schools – No one supervises the teaching of the Mellunmäki mosque

The teachings of the Mellunmäki mosque worry the Finno-Iranians interviewed by HS. In the Finnish school system, the religious education offered by the schools themselves is regulated, but parents can also choose otherwise.

Helsinki The Mellunmäki mosque offers children and young people education that can replace religion classes at school.

HS told on Sunday that the mosque has ideological connections with Iran’s Islamist regime. Finno-Iranians interviewed by HS are worried about how conservative and things that violate the human rights of girls, for example, the mosque might teach schoolchildren.

Imam of the mosque Abbas Bahmanpour has, for example, taught in a YouTube video by the youth organization Mahdi Nuorten, which operates in connection with the mosque, that a woman must hide her beauty. In practice, according to him, this means that only the woman’s face and hands from the wrists to the fingers can be seen.

Even if teaching replaces religious classes, schools cannot interfere with its content in such a case.

Helsinki schools teach Islam like many other religions as part of the school’s normal activities. In Islamic classes in schools, the teaching must be in accordance with the curriculum and this is also monitored.

Teaching in schools must not mean practicing religion.

However, in the case of the Mellunmäki mosque, it is an option chosen by the guardians for the school’s religious classes. Because there is freedom of religion in Finland, guardians have the legal right to organize their child’s religious education other than through school.

This same right is used by other religious communities, traditionally in Finland, for example, Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“This is not school religious teaching, but an extracurricular activity,” explains the branch manager Fairy tale Järvenkallas the incident of the mosque.

Since this is the case, the city cannot control education either.

Of upbringing and the deputy mayor responsible for education Nasima Razmyar (sd) says that it is a problem if the lives of children and young people are severely restricted under the guise of religion.

Razmyar states that the comment is not only related to one mosque or Islam, but to any religious denomination.

The Resalat association behind the Mellunmäki mosque receives a small grant from the Ministry of Education. For this reason, it would be consistent from Razmyar that the current school system would also supervise the education offered to children.

He would also wonder if the school system should be like the current one here.

“One step could be taken in the direction of life outlook information. That is, so that a group of three children would not go to a mosque for religious instruction from any school, but would be together regardless of religion.”

Correction 14.6. 3:19 p.m.: The text is about the Mellunmäki mosque, previously the Mellunkylä mosque was mistakenly mentioned at the beginning of the article.