From: Erkan Pehlivan

The German mosque association Ditib is apparently still serving Ankara. This is also shown by the Friday sermon in the mosques on the night of the coup.

Cologne – July 15, 2016 is considered a turning point in the recent history of Türkiye. During prime time in the evening, the news showed how several hundred soldiers had cordoned off one side of the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul and thousands of demonstrators had gathered in front of them. The soldiers were mainly military cadets. Their commanders had sent the young men on a military exercise, eyewitnesses later told us, and they were also supposed to go to the Bosphorus Bridge.

Events on the night of the coup in Turkey raise questions

Hours later, the crowd stormed the cadets. Shots were fired and 34 people were killed. There were also deaths on the cadets’ side. The mob beat the young men, some were even lynched. Police officers had difficulty rescuing the young cadets from the angry mob.

Many of these men, apparently Islamists and nationalists, show the pictures from the bridge. The cadets later had to pay a high price. Following the night of the coup, 16,409 of them were dismissed by decree, arrest warrants were issued against 6,835 cadets, and 352 were even sentenced to life imprisonment. On the same night, an explosion occurred in the Turkish parliament. A fighter plane is said to have dropped a bomb on it.

Night of the coup politicizes Ditib communities in Germany

The night of the coup in Turkey also had an impact on Germany that continues to this day. If you look at the Friday sermon in the mosques of the controversial Islamic association Ditib, you can see how much the mosques are still affected eight years after the attempted coup by the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are politicized.

“Not very long ago, just eight years ago, the Turkish parliament, the heart of democracy, human rights and the will of the people, was attacked by FETÖ,” said the sermons in over 900 Ditib mosques in Germany on Friday. Several Ditib mosques are therefore holding a “democracy festival” this weekend.

USA rejects extradition of Gülen

Ditib, which claims to be independent of the Turkish government, is completely in line with Erdogan with its sermons and democracy celebrations. The powerful man from Ankara had attributed the attempted coup to the Gülen movement. The Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, who has lived in exile in the US since 1999, and his followers were declared terrorists after July 15, 2016, and their movement was classified as a terrorist organization from then on. Since then, “FETÖ” has stood for “Fethullah’s terrorist organization.”

Following the night of the coup, Gülen denied the accusations against him and his followers in an interview with ZDF. “An international organization should investigate the matter.” Erdogan has so far rejected an independent investigation into the attempted coup. The USA, for its part, rejected Ankara’s demand for Gülen’s extradition. Ankara was unable to provide the American justice system with any proof of the allegations against the preacher.

The extent to which Ditib repeatedly places itself at Erdogan’s service is also shown by the spy scandal involving imams in the German Ditib mosques. Only a few months after the night of the coup, several imams had spied on their communities in Germany – looking for terrorists. Here too, FETÖ “terrorists” were to be tracked down and reported to the Turkish secret service MIT via the general consulates.

Ditib remains silent on the miserable human rights situation in Türkiye

Since 2016, the human rights situation in Turkey has deteriorated drastically. Journalists and opposition politicians are repeatedly arrested and accused of terrorism offenses. Politicians from the pro-Kurdish Dem Parti are particularly familiar with this. After the local elections, the elected mayor of the Kurdish city of Hakkari, Mehmet Siddik Akis, was arrested. The city is now governed by a trustee. 27 other Kurdish mayors face the same fate, the pro-government journalist Nedim Sener wrote in his column in the newspaper Hurriyet written.

In an interview in the pro-government newspaper Sabah Interior Minister Yilmaz Tunc has published an update on the coup attempt. 705,172 people have been brought to court for membership in FETÖ and related terrorism offenses. More than 700,000 people have been brought to court for being terrorists and for having committed terrorism offenses.

Türkiye has become a “place of torture”

Human rights organisations have been complaining for years about the worsening human rights situation in Turkey, especially in its prisons.The whole country has become a place of torture,” is the verdict of the experts the Turkish Human Rights Foundation TIHV, the Human Rights Association IHD and the Turkish Medical Association TTB in their 2023 report. “As the government’s authoritarianism increases, torture and other ill-treatment continue in detention centers,” the report criticizes.

Compliance with laws and rules is not monitored. In Turkey, arbitrariness prevails; detention periods are too long and prevention mechanisms do not work. “In fact, in 2022, the TIHV received the highest number of applications from torture survivors and their relatives in its 32-year history,” the authors write.

Imams and CEO at Ditib by Ankara’s grace

However, Ditib does not comment on the human rights situation in the country. But if you take a closer look at Ditib’s structures, you will understand why. Candidates for the board elections are selected by the Turkish religious authority DiyanetIn addition, the imams in Germany are sent from Ankara anyway and are therefore also officials of the Turkish state. It is therefore not surprising that sermons not only strengthen the government’s opinion, but also that imams remain silent about the massive human rights violations in their own country. (erpe)