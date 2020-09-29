A Hildesheimer is said to have planned to kill “the largest possible number of Muslims” – and was arrested in May. Now the prosecution has brought charges.

CELLE afp | Because he was allegedly planning a right-wing extremist attack, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Celle, Lower Saxony, indicted a young man from Hildesheim. According to information on Tuesday, she accuses the 21-year-old of wanting to kill “the largest possible number of Muslims”. The man was arrested in late May after announcing an attack in an internet chat. According to the prosecution, he had already obtained crossbows and knives for the crime.

Accordingly, the defendant had been concerned with right-wing extremist ideas at least since last spring and developed “a particular hatred of Jews, Muslims, blacks and women”. Under the impression of the right-wing radical attack in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, with 51 dead, according to the investigators, he is said to have decided to commit an attack on Muslims.

The prosecution stated that the accused wanted to create a “climate of fear and uncertainty in Germany”. In preparation for his act, he procured two professional crossbows with arrows and a total of four knives.

In an anonymous chat with an Internet user he did not know, the 21-year-old announced an imminent attack on a mosque on May 29 this year. In it he declared that he wanted to take “revenge” for Islamist attacks and that he had to take action against “invaders” in order to prevent an alleged downfall of the “white race”. His chat partner then alerted the police, who immediately started an investigation.

Long tradition of right-wing attacks in Germany

According to earlier information from the authorities, special forces overpowered the man after clarifying his identity in an apartment in Hildesheim. He was first taken into custody for suspected mental health problems and admitted to a specialist clinic. After further investigations into the background, the police and public prosecutor’s office assumed a right-wing extremist attack plan. The accused was then taken into custody.

The higher regional court in Celle will now examine the indictment and decide on the opening of main proceedings. The indictment also includes other offenses such as sedition. The 21-year-old is said to have insulted an unknown black man in a chat in August 2019 and denied all blacks “the right to live”, said the prosecution.

Right-wing extremist and racist terrorist attacks have occurred several times in Germany in recent months. In June 2019, the Kassel District President Walter Lübcke was shot in front of his house, for which the 45-year-old right-wing extremist Stephan E. is currently on trial in Frankfurt am Main.

In an ultimately unsuccessful attack on a synagogue in Halle, the 28-year-old Stephan B. shot two bystanders in October 2019, he is on trial in Magdeburg. In February 2020, 43-year-old Tobias R. killed nine people with foreign roots in Hanau before he shot himself and his mother.