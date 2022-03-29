Surprising and tragic news hit the motorsport world today. Max Mosley, a former president of the FIA, who was found dead on May 23 at his home in Kensington, London, at the age of 81, actually took his own life. Several British sites have reported this indiscretion, including the Daily Mail. Mosley was receiving at that time of the palliative care for a lymphoma diagnosed in 2019. His terminally ill condition would have prompted Mosley to take his own life, killing himself with a weapon. Senior coroner Dr. Fiona Wilcox stated that “it was obvious that he had used the shotgun against himself, suffering a wound that proved fatal“.

Westminster Coroner’s Court learned today that a written note had been attached to Mosley’s bedroom door. The text read: “do not enter, call the police“. Upon arriving at the scene, the same police found the lifeless body of the former president of the International Automobile Federation on which there were injuries compatible with those inflicted by a firearm. However, there remain some obscure points on the story that will need to be clarified. Dr Rasha Al-Quarainy, a palliative care consultant with the Central and North West London NHS Trust, said Mosley had only been in contact with her a month before her death and did not appear to be suicidal at all.

“He was very talkative. We were talking for about 45 minutes – said the doctor – he was very busy and talked about many things. Suicidal thoughts? No, he hadn’t manifested any. On the contrary, he had said that he was planning to renovate the house in Gloucestershire, which would not be finished until July. He was still looking for treatment: maybe in the US, maybe in the UK, and some other issues he had told me about “. It seems Mosley was also exploring alternative treatment methods, some of them opposed to the advice of his haematologist consultant, Dr. Christopher McNamara. The latter described how Mosley’s treatment plan had shifted from aggressive fighting the disease to improving his quality of life.

“He sent me an email on May 22, 2021 – added Dr. McNamara – asking me questions about managing the condition. He had accepted that he would not be cured. He was extremely upset because his quality of life was poor and left him uncomfortable. He had expressed suicidal thoughts to me and other team members previously. He never came up with a plan to do it and just said the problem was that his wife would not accept it “.