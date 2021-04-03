Moskvich became the world champion in laughter in a competition held on the Zoom platform. This was announced on Saturday, April 3, by “Podyem” in its Telegram-channel.

The video, which is published by the publication, shows the moment when Mitya Efimov begins to laugh in front of foreign viewers. It is specified that 20 people competed in the world championship.

The final was a Muscovite and a representative of Uruguay. They had to perform the “winner’s laugh” in the final task. According to the newspaper, Efimov presented how the Russian national hockey team won the world championship, after which he was able to “contagiously” burst out laughing.

