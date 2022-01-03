V Facebook-group “Taganka. Neighbors ”Muscovite told about the excellent nibble in the center of the capital. Many users have noted that fish from urban waters can be contaminated.

“There is such a mad bite on the Novospassky pond that I forgot about everything in the world! Come and fish, ”wrote the author of the post. In the comments, he added that quite large perches are found here – two kilograms each. “To catch this, you need to feed the hole with semolina and fish with bloodworms. If you need a fishing rod for winter fishing, you can find it in a fishing shop, ”the narrator advised. The man clarified that in winter, biting is only from nine in the morning until noon, only closer to spring it will be possible to fish around the clock.

“Can you eat this fish?” – clarified one of the users of the network. “You can, if you are not embarrassed by the fact that all freshwater fish (especially wild pond fish) are infected with parasites. Plus the proximity of the cemetery with the ensuing consequences … “- another user answered her. “If the fish were infected, cats would not eat it. But they eat this fish with pleasure, ”objected the author of the post.

