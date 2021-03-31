Almost 170 thousand people were registered in a Moscow apartment in a year. It is reported by “Moscow 24” with reference to the press service of the city prosecutor’s office.

It is clarified that one of the members of the gang that helped migrants to live illegally in the capital was 25-year-old Muscovite Andrei Ermalaev. The court convicted him.

“He was convicted of the crimes provided for by paragraph” a “of part 2 of article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (organization of illegal migration, that is, the organization of illegal stay of foreign citizens in the Russian Federation by an organized group), article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fictitious registration of a foreign citizen at the place of stay in the Russian Federation) “, – noted in the department.

According to the investigation, the criminals transmitted deliberately false information about the place of stay of foreign citizens in electronic form to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in order to receive money. Yermalaev was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a general regime correctional colony. In addition, he will pay a fine of 100 thousand rubles to the state.

