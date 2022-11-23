Moskvich plans to produce 120 thousand cars in 2025. This became known on November 23 from the presentation of the company.

It is reported that 25 thousand cars out of the total number will be electric vehicles.

Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov noted that cars from the Moskvich plant are planned to be included in the state demand support program. According to him, this will happen after appropriate changes are made to the special investment contract (SPIC) of KamAZ, which is the company’s technology partner.

On the same day, it became known that the Moskvich automobile plant resumed work by launching mass production of the Moskvich 3 crossover. It is equipped with a gasoline turbo engine (1.5 l, 150 hp) paired with a CVT automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission.

In October, the Moskvich plant announced that it had begun to form its own dealer network, which would include 23 centers from St. Petersburg to Krasnoyarsk.

In addition, the general director of the Moskvich plant, Dmitry Pronin, said that the company plans to assemble about 600 cars in 2022, some of which will have electric stuffing.

In May this year, Renault handed over control of its Moscow plant to the Moscow government. The historical name “Moskvich” was returned to the enterprise.