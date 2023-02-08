The start of sales of the Moskvich 3e electric crossover is scheduled in Russia for the end of February – the beginning of March of this year. This was reported on February 8 by the portal Autonewsreferring to information from the dealer community.

One of the interviewed dealers of the brand said that the price of the model will be 3.5 million rubles, and soon it will be possible to receive a state subsidy for a domestic electric car in the amount of 20% of the cost of the car. Moskvich 3e is a rebranded crossover Sehol E40X of the Chinese company JAC, which has been produced in its homeland since 2020.

The electric car is equipped with one electric motor, which is located on the front axle. The power of the electric motor is 68 hp, and the maximum speed is electronically limited to 140 km/h.

The Moskvich 3e traction battery has a capacity of 65.7 kWh. This should be enough for 410 km of run on one charge according to the WLTP method. The battery supports a fast charging system, thanks to which the battery is charged from 30 to 80% in about 45 minutes.

On February 7, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that it would take two years to create a Russian platform for the production of electric vehicles at the Moskvich plant. It will produce its own cars with most of the components produced in Russia, Sobyanin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.