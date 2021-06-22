Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova said that the promotion of vaccination against coronavirus should be carried out in such a way that people who cannot be vaccinated for certain reasons are not discriminated against. She announced this on Monday, June 21, on the air of the radio station “Vesti FM”…

“There is a category of people who cannot be vaccinated, but you give them guarantees, some preferences, then let these people go on sick leave with pay, on long-term leave at the expense of the employer, or some other preference,” Moskalkova said.

She spoke about complaints received from employees of some enterprises. According to the ombudsman, some report that they may have their bonus cut or even fired. Moskalkova recalled that threats to people who cannot be vaccinated can be attributed to a violation of rights.

Such incentives for vaccinations are unfair play, the ombudsman said.

“Of course, the idea itself is correct – to protect society. And the mechanisms by which it is realized today give rise to mass psychosis, fear, but most importantly – why are those who do not go for the vaccine because they have antibodies are discriminated against – have they been ill, or they cannot for medical reasons? ” She said.

On June 19, the head of the Ministry of Labor, Anton Kotyakov, announced the possibility of removing an employee who did not receive the vaccine, if the region has a sanitary doctor’s decree on the compulsory vaccination for certain categories of workers. At the same time, dismissal for refusing to be vaccinated against coronavirus infection is currently not provided for by the Labor Code of Russia, Kotyakov added.

On June 16, Moskalkova reported no complaints in June of being forced to receive the vaccine. On the contrary, she noted that people complain about the lack of dissemination of information about the importance of vaccination. According to her, more attention should be paid to this, writes TASS…

Earlier on the same day, it became known that the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, ordered 60% of working Muscovites to be vaccinated against coronavirus. We are talking about employees of trade, transport, medicine and housing and communal services.

On June 8, Deputy Minister of Health of Russia Oleg Gridnev pointed out that the principle of voluntary vaccination against COVID-19 will remain even if it is included in the national vaccination calendar.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s authorities will not force anyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19, vaccination must be voluntary. According to the Russian leader, the most important thing in stimulating vaccination is to explain its necessity and safety.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus infection began in Russia on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for COVID-19 are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.