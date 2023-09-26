Moskalkova reacted to the beating of Koran arsonist Zhuravel by Kadyrov’s son

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova responded to the beating of Koran arsonist Nikita Zhuravel by Kadyrov’s son. She’s talking about this wrote in your Telegram channel.

The Ombudsman indicated that the detainee must be kept in a pre-trial detention center according to the rules established by law, regardless of the severity of the crime, and must answer before the court according to the law. At the same time, Moskalkova noted that the destruction of any sacred books should not go unpunished, as it sows ethnic hatred, intolerance and enmity.

On September 25, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a video showing the beating of Zhuravel. The video shows how his son Adam inflicts several blows on the man sitting on the chair, including kicking him in the head.