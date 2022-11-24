Moskalkova called the searches of the SBU in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra a violation of the rights of parishioners of the UOC

Searches by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and in other churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) are a violation of the rights of clergy and parishioners. This was stated by the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova in her Telegram-channel.

“The purpose of this lawless action is to finally squeeze the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate out of the confessional world of Ukraine and, thereby, finally break the connection of believers with their mother Church, destroy, probably, the last spiritual bonds between the once fraternal peoples,” the Ombudsman believes.

In her opinion, Ukraine, by its actions, has again shown that internationally recognized international papers do not matter to it. In particular, she ignored Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. This right, in particular, gives a person the freedom to change religion.

On November 22, the SBU came with searches to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra after chants about Russia. The secret service subsequently explained that “counterintelligence activities” were being carried out on the territory of the monastery complex. The department said that their goal, in particular, is to prevent the use of the Lavra as a cell of the “Russian world”, as well as to check the premises of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for harboring saboteurs, foreigners and storing weapons.

The Kremlin called the actions of the SBU the next link in the chain of Kyiv’s actions against the Russian Orthodox Church. In turn, the chairman of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media of the Moscow Patriarchate, Vladimir Legoyda, considered that the searches in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra looked like an act of intimidation.