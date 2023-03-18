Moskalkova proposed to give Russian citizenship to Russian children born abroad

Russian human rights ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova has proposed giving Russian citizenship to Russian children born abroad. She submitted the relevant amendments to the law “On Citizenship” to the State Duma, reports RIA News.

According to the Ombudsman’s idea, a child is offered to be granted Russian citizenship by birth if one of the parents had a Russian passport on the child’s birthday, regardless of the child’s place of birth. The version of the bill, which was adopted in the first reading, states that such a child can receive citizenship if he was born in Russia.

Earlier it was reported that for residents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova and Ukraine who live in Russia, they want to restore the simplified acceptance of Russian citizenship. The first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Konstantin Zatulin, also introduced an amendment in which he proposes to reduce the period of residence for the possibility of simplified obtaining a passport from three years to one year.

On March 15, Zatulin spoke about the amendments to the law “On Citizenship”, which were submitted to the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, suggesting the deprivation of acquired Russian citizenship for a number of offenses, including discrediting the SVO or treason.