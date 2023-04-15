Moskalkova proposed to revise the laws on benefits for members of the SVO and their families

Russian Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova proposed to revise the laws on benefits for participants in the special operation and their families. In his Telegram channel she clarified that she had a meeting with State Duma deputy Oksana Dmitrieva, during the conversation they discussed a number of possible improvements in the laws.

The speech, in particular, was about the sphere of lawmaking on higher education and medical care for a number of privileged categories of citizens.

“We came to the conclusion that the time has come to revise the laws on benefits for NWO participants and their families. Many of them were taken quickly, as the situation demanded, ”Moskalkova specified.

On April 10, Moskalkova announced that Russian servicemen who had been captured would be able to return to their families and friends after a course of rehabilitation. The Ombudsman expressed her gratitude to the fighters. She promised to make every effort to return all the fighters held in Ukraine.

On March 18, Tatyana Moskalkova proposed giving Russian citizenship to Russian children born abroad. She submitted the relevant amendments to the law “On Citizenship” to the State Duma.