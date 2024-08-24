Moskalkova confirmed the return of conscripts captured in Kursk region

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova confirmed the return of 115 fighters captured in the Kursk region from Ukrainian captivity. She commented in his Telegram channel.

“The prisoner exchange has been completed on the territory of Belarus. 115 conscripts have been returned to their homeland,” Moskalkova wrote. She noted that her team was in constant contact with the relatives of the captured soldiers and worked together with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Moskalkova also congratulated the families of the fighters and emphasized that those who were returned still have to undergo rehabilitation. She thanked Vladimir Putin, the officers of the Ministry of Defense and the special services for the work done to carry out the exchange.

Earlier it was reported that Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war according to the formula 115 for 115. The Ministry of Defense noted that the exchange took place with the mediation of the UAE.