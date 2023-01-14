Moskalkova called on the UN to demand from Ukraine to comply with the Geneva Convention against Torture

Human rights ombudsman in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova called on the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmitry Lubinets, UN committees and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to demand that Kyiv comply with the Geneva Convention against the backdrop of torture of Russian prisoners. She wrote about it in her Telegram-channel.

According to her, the relatives of the captured Russians Vladislav Kovalenko and Petr Krikunov sent her photographs that prove the torture of the military in Ukrainian captivity.

From unknown accounts, anonymous non-humans show mothers bullying their sons and threaten to kill them if they do not receive a ransom Tatyana Moskalkova Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia

Moskalkova appealed to the UN Committee against Torture and the International Committee of the Red Cross to immediately demand that Ukraine comply with the Geneva Convention, which prohibits the use of torture and violence.

Allegations of torture in Ukrainian captivity

Medical sergeant Daniil Pshenichny said that the Russian military, who were captured by Ukrainians at the beginning of the special operation, were subjected to bullying and beatings. A military doctor was captured by Ukrainians on March 2, 2022.

See also Ukraine, Financial Times: "Dragons decisive for sanctions on Russia's central bank" The beatings of Russian prisoners of war began on March 9, 2022, when they were taken to a pre-trial detention center in Poltava. On the way from the bus to the inspection room, all 32 prisoners were severely beaten by the SIZO officers. Daniel WheatMedical Sergeant

According to the doctor, the Russian military was taken from time to time for interrogations. He said that the guards could hit them on the head for not knowing the Ukrainian language or for not wanting to sing the national anthem.

Related materials:

Also, a militia from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Leonid Kudryavtsev spoke about the torture he was subjected to in Ukrainian captivity. According to him, they tried to find out from him information about the number and location of military equipment and manpower. In particular, during the first interrogation they pierced his leg with a knife, beat him and cut off his finger.

He also said that, unable to obtain the necessary information, the Ukrainian military transported him, presumably to Avdiivka, where they tortured him with electric current for several hours.

In December, Ksenia Makarova, head of the body examination department of the Lugansk Republican Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination, stated that traces of torture were found on the bodies of LPR People’s Militia fighters returned by Ukraine.

A large number of corpses come to us for examination [тел] military personnel with multiple injuries, wounds, bruises, the nature of which allows us to conclude that they have been repeatedly caused for a long time Ksenia Makarova Head of the Corpse Examination Department of the Lugansk Republican Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination

UN reaction

The head of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said that Ukrainian security forces tortured Russian prisoners of war with electric current.

According to her, representatives of the UN mission conducted a survey of 175 Russians who were in Ukrainian captivity. Cases of torture, beatings and ill-treatment in general have been documented. According to the data received, bullying most often took place during the capture, interrogation or internment of prisoners of war.

In several cases, Ukrainian law enforcement officers or servicemen guarding prisoners of war stabbed or electrocuted them using a tapik military telephone. See also Russia sanctions President Joe Biden and prohibits him from entering the country Matilda Bogner Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

Bogner stressed that torture was recorded in a penal colony in the Dnepropetrovsk region and in several pre-trial detention centers. According to her, representatives of the UN mission are also constantly in contact with the Russian side on issues of violation of international humanitarian law against Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Related materials:

Also in November, Bogner expressed concern about the torture of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners. She noted that Ukraine provided the mission with confidential access to the prisoners in their places of residence. According to her, Russia did not do this, representatives of the international organization conducted interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war after their release.