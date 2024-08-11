Ombudsman Moskalkova called on the UN to condemn the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on the Kursk region

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported that she had appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to condemn terrorism on the part of Ukraine in connection with the attacks on the Kursk region. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

The Ombudsman emphasized that regional human rights commissioners, together with government agencies, work at temporary accommodation centers where residents of the Kursk region arrive. Moskalkova’s office collects humanitarian aid for them.