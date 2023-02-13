Moskalkova said she turned to Gerasimov after complaints from those mobilized from Tatarstan

Human Rights Ombudsman in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova appealed to the head of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov after the complaints of the Russian mobilized. She wrote about it in Telegram-channel.

The appeal of those mobilized from Tatarstan appeared online at the beginning of the week. On the footage published on the network, a group of men claims that they are soldiers from the 1231st regiment, whom the command transferred to the army of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The men complained that military equipment and essentials were taken away from them, and then sent to the assault without preparation. Subsequently, as reported The Tatar-inform agency, citing the press service of the head of the region, returned the mobilized to their regiment from a military unit in the DPR.

The Ombudsman stated that she turned to Gerasimov after “information that appeared on the Web that mobilized from the Republic of Tatarstan, practically without weapons, was sent to perform combat missions” to the special operation zone.

Prior to this, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, Dmitry Kuznetsov, shared a video in which mobilized from the Samara region complained about the erroneous sending to the special military operation zone (SVO) and the lack of payments. The parliamentarian added that he also sent letters to the Ministry of Defense, to the coordinating group on NVO issues and to the governor of the Samara region Dmitry Azarov.