Ombudsman Moskalkova announced that investigators had checked the video of the execution of the ex-fighter of the Wagner PMC

Investigators began to check the video with the alleged execution of the ex-fighter of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner”. About it reported RBC Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova.

The Ombudswoman explained that any cruelty and wrongfulness requires intervention by the state.

“The investigating authorities are checking these facts, establishing the true state of affairs, in order to determine whether they are genuine and who is guilty of these events,” Moskalkova said, commenting on the video of the execution of the ex-PMC fighter.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin did not know how “corresponds to reality” of the video, in which, according to the preliminary version, the former Wagnerite was executed.

On November 13, video footage circulated on social networks, in which a certain Yevgeny Nuzhin was allegedly executed with a sledgehammer for fleeing to the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, being a fighter of the Wagner PMC.

Later, the founder of Wagner PMC, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, praised the video of the execution of the ex-fighter with the phrase “dog death to a dog.” Prior to that, he assured that Russian prisoners who want to go to the special operation zone in Ukraine have a very high level of responsibility.