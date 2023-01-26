In January 2005, Rudolph Moshammer was strangled in his home. The perpetrator is an Iraqi. He was imprisoned in Germany for 18 years. Now he is being deported to his home country.

Frankfurt/Main – The Iraqi Herisch A., convicted of the murder of the Munich fashion tsar Rudolph Moshammer, will be deported to his country of origin after 18 years in prison in Germany. The deportation is in progress, the plane with the 43-year-old on board is expected to take off at 2:30 p.m. from Frankfurt Airport to Baghdad, a federal police spokesman told the German Press Agency.

Previously, the conditions for the deportation flight had been created with the recognition of the man’s identity by Iraq. According to the State Office for Asylum and Repatriations, the necessary substitute passport paper was now available. A. may no longer enter Germany for the rest of his life.

The Munich I public prosecutor had already declared in November 2022 that they would refrain from further execution of the prison sentence in the event of deportation from prison. However, the authority had refused to release him from prison for the remainder of his sentence within Germany. In his home country, the 43-year-old will leave the plane a free man.

A. strangled Moshammer in January 2005 in his house in the Munich suburb of Grünwald. Moshammer, who never made his homosexuality public, took the then 25-year-old home with him. The Iraqi was arrested a little later. The Munich I Regional Court sentenced him to life imprisonment for murder and robbery and determined the particular gravity of his guilt. dpa