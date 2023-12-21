Mosgortrans has joined Sberbank's voluntary low-carbon energy certification system. The deputy mayor of the capital for transport issues, Maxim Liksutov, spoke about this.

“The enterprise will demonstrate its use of low-carbon and renewable energy through the issuance and redemption of green certificates,” he explained.

For example, the energy for charging the electric bus will be produced from renewable energy sources at TGC-1 hydroelectric power plants. Accordingly, during the development of the resource, no greenhouse gases will be emitted into the atmosphere, which means production does not harm the environment, Liksutov added.

The operator of the project is the Moscow Transport Innovation Foundation, which is responsible for the strategy for the sustainable development of capital transport.

“By decision of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, we are developing electric transport to reduce the impact on the environment. Deliveries of innovative equipment continue. Today, one passenger on an electric bus produces 145 times less emissions of harmful substances than a passenger on a diesel car. In turn, “green” certificates will confirm that Mosgortrans now uses electricity with a low carbon footprint,” Liksutov noted.

Currently, over 1,300 electric buses operate in the capital. Eco-friendly cars operate on more than 100 routes. According to the Department of Transport, replacing one diesel bus with an electric bus reduces carbon dioxide emissions by more than 60 tons per year. In 2022, the use of electric buses reduced CO₂ emissions by a total of 36 thousand tons.