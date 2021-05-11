The president of Numancia, Moisés Israel, intoned the “mea culpa” in the press conference he gave on Tuesday morning after a new relegation of the Soria team, this time to the fourth category of national football, despite winning Depor (1 -0): “First I want to apologize to the fansHe has not deserved this for two years ”. Israel assured that the entire club, from the president to the last, are guilty of the debacle, exonerating, it was only missing, the fans. Likewise, Moisés Israel indicated that the board of directors should take “a time of reflectionWe do not know what time, but we must value, we do not want to rush ”. Israel wanted to defend itself arguing that many teams were able to prepare for the season since March of last year, something that Numancia could not since “we had to start in September”, forgetting that it was the rojillos leaders themselves who were obsessed in the League of 24 because “Legally we are right”.

In relation to the events that occurred after the descent, the president of Numancia stated: “We condemn all kinds of violence, xenophobia, racism or coercion, it is not the first time that they have occurred, the same 20 individuals, the facts cannot remain unscathed and we trust justice, of course without justifying the heat of our player’s brother ”. A player, Moha, who could have team offers like Real Betis B, after being released for relegation. And it is that, although Israel assured that it is not the same as last season, where the vast majority of footballers were free, this season: “We have a solid block of eight players”, eight of 22, all said.

By last, economic viability is deficient for the club soriano, admitting the president that television revenues are not the same in First National as in Second Division, although his message regarding the institution is that it is the same, nothing is further from reality. 76 years of history, and in two seasons the club has gone directly from glory to mud.