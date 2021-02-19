In Moselle, the closure of the border between France and Germany worries the inhabitants. “We saw the example of the first confinement which went very badly in the region. Overnight the borders were closed. We saw each other fifty years back”, says a resident. Germany has already closed some of its border posts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 variants, while Moselle is experiencing an epidemic outbreak. In Germany, in an electric bicycle factory, the French represent half of the employees.

In all, 50,000 cross-border workers work across the Rhine. “At most, we could only run one in three production lines and maybe even, in the worst case, we would have to shut down the business.”, explains Jürgen Löchel, manager of a cycle manufacturing plant. Every day, Germans also come to France for its specialties. For a baker, closed borders represent a new shortfall. Crossing restrictions at the German border could be announced any day.