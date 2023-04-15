In the middle of a November night, as the tide rose, the winds lashed and the waves grew, an engineer in a command center on an artificial island at the edge of the Venetian lagoon clicked on an arrow on his screen that read “Raise.”

In the depths of the water, at the four mouths where the lagoon meets the sea, 78 giant yellow walls hinged to the seabed emptied of water, filled with air and rose to the surface, where they held back the tidal surge.

The city’s high tide forecasters followed live feeds of 20-foot waves breaking on the other side of the walls. Finally, The sea level outside the walls reached more than 1.6 meters – the third highest measurement in more than a century.a level that would normally put lives at risk, strand Venetians and tourists, and choke the economy.

Not now. The city was drenched in rain, but practically no drop of seawater. Mose, Italian acronym for Experimental Electromechanical Module, evoking the Biblical Moses had parted the waters and saved the city.

“Without the walls, it would be a disastersaid Alvise Papa, director of the tidal forecast center. “Instead, life is normal. You have to thank the god of Mose”.

Mose has come to embody Italy’s ambition and technical ingenuity, but also its political instability, bad governance, bureaucracy, corruption, debt, and defeatism as the backlogs grew.

Perhaps now it still stands as a monument to the inexorable nature of climate change and the futility of man’s efforts to stop it. The Mose walls, which cost 5 billion euros, about 5.3 billion dollars, they took so long to build that the rate of climate change is outpacing the projections for which they were built.

Venice is using Mose more than expected and faces the possibility of needing it far more than it ever imagined against rising sea levels so frequently that it would threaten to cut off the city from the waters that are its lifeblood. .

Their relentless spread, experts warn, could turn the Venetian lagoon into a fetid swamp choked with noxious algae.turning the city’s canals into stinking open sewers.

However, if the waters are not kept at bay, there is no doubt that Venice will end up submerged and uninhabitable, its palaces and churches eroded by sea salt.

“At that moment, I must decidesaid Dad. “Save the city or save the lagoon?”.

Since Venice was first settled in the 5th century, water has protected and threatened it. Venetians have always struggled to maintain a balance between the two.

In the first 20 years of the 20th century, Venice had high tides above 1.10 meters only six times.

But the average sea level in Venice has risen nearly 12 inches since 1900. In the past 20 years, tides have exceeded 4 feet more than 150 times.

Venice is also sinking. The tectonic plates beneath the city are naturally settling, a process accelerated in the 20th century by the pumping of groundwater for use in the industrial port of neighboring Marghera.

From 1950 to 1970, Venice sank almost 12 centimeters. The pumping stopped a long time ago, but Venice is still sinking about 2 millimeters a year.

In November 1966, a fatal flood of about 2 meters occurred. Italy faced a terrible question: could Venice be saved?

Italy’s National Research Council organized a competition in 1970 for companies to submit proposals on how to rescue the city.

Riva Calzoni, a Milan firm, developed the winning idea, which would eventually become Mose.

In 1984, the Government subcontracted the construction of the Mose to a consortium of major Italian companies and estimated that the walls would be laid in 1995. It was not until 2003 that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi laid the first stone. The estimate then was that the project would be completed in 2011.

But as of November 2010, experts were still debating what metal should be used for the hinges to hold the submerged walls to the seabed.

Once the hinges were in place, detractors raised concerns that they were rusting underground and that a physical phenomenon called resonance would breach the walls.

In 2014, prosecutors in Venice exposed a collusion to overbille the government and bribe politicians to keep the project and public money flowing. They arrested 35 people, including senior officials.

From 2014 to 2018, public funding dried up as, reluctant to allow more bribery, the state viewed spending with extreme caution. Many companies involved in the scandal went out of business.

The project was almost orphaned, despised even by Alberto Scotti, the engineer who designed it. “I have rejected my paternity”, he said before the delays in maintenance.

On the night of November 12, 2019, a marked drop in temperature caused what Papa, the chief meteorologist, described as a never-before-seen “anomalous tropical cyclone.”

At its peak, the tide reached about 2 meters and flooded more than 85 percent of the city, killing two people and causing untold damage.

Days later, the water returned, reaching about 1.50 meters, one of the worst levels in decades. Now the whole city was part of the lagoon.

This was the biggest Mose had been designed to stop. The engineers at the time said it was ready. But he did not take action.

Mirco Angiolin, the site manager at the breakwater command center, lamented that no one had been in charge of activating Mose. “we need a boss“, said.

Rome expedited the appointment of Elisabetta Spitz, a senior public sector administrator, as Mose’s supervisor.

He said that he made the decision on October 3, 2020 to put up the walls as a test. They worked.

Since then, Venice has been protected from high tide events, but the parts of the city that flood to lower levels remain exposed. The experts who had conceived Mose estimated that it would be necessary to raise the walls an average of five times a year to stop tides of 1.10 meters. Since Mose started operating about two years ago, the walls have been raised 49 times.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, an authoritative body of experts convened by the United Nations, recently estimated that the sea level in Venice could rise by nearly 75 centimeters by the end of the century.

At that rate, experts say, the walls would have to be up more often than not.

Luigi D’Alpaos, emeritus professor of hydraulics at the University of Padova and a staunch critic of the project, said the constantly raised walls would turn the lagoon into “the venice swamp”.

Fishermen and other shipping interests have raised concerns about the walls, but MOSE-supporting officials say navigable locks are in the works for ships to pass through when the barriers are up.

Instead of using MOSE to protect the lower parts of the city, such as St. Mark’s Square and its magnificent 11th-century basilica, authorities are spending millions of euros to dam and raise vulnerable areas.

Luigi Brugnaro, Mayor of Venice, has asked the government for another 1.5 billion euros over 10 years to help protect the city.

In November, top Italian and Venetian officials inaugurated glass barriers—what one dubbed “mini MOSE”—around St. Mark’s Basilica. The patriarch of Venice sprinkled the barriers with holy water.

For now, the Italians are celebrating their success — for Venice, for their country, perhaps even for the world.

“There is a plan to export Mose as an international modelsaid Spitz, the administrator. Selling intellectual property to other cities, he argued, could also help pay for Mose’s upkeep, estimated at €63 million a year, on top of the $200,000 in energy and labor costs each time the gates are raised. walls.

For now, Venice has earned its survival in the face of rising sea levels. On the morning of the third-highest tide level ever recorded, a palpable relief washed over the city.

“It’s a wonderful feelingsaid Lucía Montan, carrying a bag emblazoned with a graphic of the yellow sea walls. “Finally we are safe”.

At the forecast center, Papa’s colleagues answered a hotline and listened to disabled and elderly Venetians ask if water would flood their homes.

“the mose is up”replied a worker. “No problem”.

JASON HOROWITZ AND EMMA BUBOLA

THE NEW YORK TIMES