Just 300 metres away from the headquarters of the feared Federal Security Service – the FSB, the former KGB – the Propaganda nightclub For 27 years, despite its ironic name, Moscow has been a symbol of liberal Moscow, of a Russia open to the world. The capital will turn the page on 27 July, when the legendary Moscow club closes. Not only is one of the temples of electronic music in Russia coming to an end, but also one of the last corners of the country where the LGBT community had its own party. The owners say they are ending their adventure “for no reason”, but its closure coincides with the intensification of the persecution of this minority since the LGBT movement was declared “extremist” by the Kremlin at the end of last year.

“It’s all speculation. Maybe there were problems with the Federal Tax Service, maybe there were problems with the ideology of the establishment before. It is still unknown what happened,” Igor Bukharov, the president of the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia, said in an interview with NSN. Sergei Mironov, the spokesman for the restaurant industry in Moscow and owner of a well-known chain, also denied knowing the reason, but stressed that “it was one of the most controversial clubs” in the capital.

“Thank you for these amazing years. It was a truly magical time, we will always remember it,” the club’s employees told their followers via their Telegram channel. “The Propaganda is proud to have become a platform for self-expression and creativity. Your smiles and energy inspired us to reach new heights,” they emphasized in their farewell.

Image from the Telegram account of Moscow nightclub Propaganda.

The restaurant, a restaurant by day and a club by night, was packed on Thursday. Dozens of couples, some of them gay, were dining at its tables or having a drink at its bar, not hiding their relationship. In an instant, the place was transformed into a discotheque and everyone was dancing. house with Outsider and Natali F at the same table where many DJs played DJs of international fame who came to Russia for the first time since its opening to the world.

“I have no idea, we haven’t been told anything,” one of the waiters waved his arms to this newspaper when asked about the club’s closure. The rest of the waiters also remained tight-lipped when commenting on the closure to the newspaper Afisha Daily: “The management has made a decision. It seems that the time has come.”

“They will say it was for money, but it is quite strange that it closed. This club has a name, it attracts a lot of people, it is a reference point for tourists. It is strange, there may have been something behind it with the authorities,” says Andrei, accompanied at the bar by Mikhail, his partner. “We are here out of nostalgia, we came here 15 years ago, when we were students at university,” he adds with a touch of sadness.

He Propaganda He organized the event every Sunday China Town, a party aimed at gays and lesbians. Such parties began to be openly persecuted outside cosmopolitan Moscow after the Kremlin passed a law in November 2023 declaring the LGBT movement “extremist.” This measure was the culmination of the reform of the old “anti-gay propaganda” law of 2013 that the government undertook in the last two years. The ban on supporting this minority in front of children was extended to do so in public, even in front of adults, and the authorities banned sex change and LGBT references in films and books, among other measures.

Another event also marked a turning point in the repression of the Russian liberal scene. A private party in Moscow for celebrities with the theme of “nearly naked” came to light and the supporters of the war soon set their sights on its participants. One of the main suspects for appearing “dressed” only in a sock over his genitals, the rapper Emptyfled to the United States after receiving a summons from a recruiting center. Meanwhile, the nightclub where the event was held, Mutaborg, is still closed and its owner tried to calm the waters by giving away some works of Saint Nicholas the Miraculous. to the Church of the Sign of the Icon of the Mother of God.

Soon raids began on all kinds of private parties, both LGBT and sexually themed. A gay club in Orenburg, Poza, He was the first to be brought to trial under Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code for hosting “extremist activities.” The head of the League for Safe Internet, Ekaterina Mizulina, proudly announced the opening of the case thanks to his complaints to the authorities. According to the Ostorozhno news channel, Novosti, the premises had been the target of several raids before, in which equipment and bags with women’s clothing and wigs were seized.

Other private sex venues and parties have also been targeted by authorities before. For example, Yekaterinburg police and other law enforcement agencies conducted a “preventive, planned and routine raid” on the BDSM event in February Blue Velvet The aim was to “stabilise the operational situation in the city”, said Valery Gorelykh, spokesman for the regional Interior Ministry. Around 270 people were taking part in the event at the time of the police intervention. Those who were searched against the wall were held on the ground with their hands behind their heads.

Kinky Party, a multinational company dedicated to organising sex-themed parties, ended its activity in Russia in February due to this enormous risk. “We received a warning from the Government that it is impossible to hold our parties in the previous format. Although our events have always complied with the law and have aimed to create a safe and respectful environment for free expression, we have been warned that any event related to sexual themes is not permitted,” the company lamented in a statement days before celebrating its eighth anniversary in Russia.