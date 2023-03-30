Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will chair the UN Security Council meeting in New York. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. Russia will assume the presidency of the UN Security Council on 1 April. It is “another key event of the Russian presidency which will be an open high-level debate on ‘Effective Multilateralism through the Defense of the Principles of the United Nations Charter’,” added Zakharova.



