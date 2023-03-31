A condor named Kuzya, who lives in a Moscow zoo, is in serious condition. As Svetlana Akulova, general director of the zoo, said on March 31, it is assumed that one of the visitors could have poisoned the bird.

The director pointed out that the other day the condor was found lying on the floor by duty zoologists. He lay with his head in the drinker and twitched in convulsions.

“Our employees have repeatedly noticed attempts by people to put some food through the bars to the birds,” Akulova said in the Telegram channel.

She added that zoologists delivered the condor to the veterinary building, where he was immediately given first aid: gastroscopy, gastric lavage and droppers were done. Now the bird is in serious condition, she will have a long course of treatment.

“Zoo security officers are watching video footage from surveillance cameras to find out the identities of those involved in the incident,” Akulova said.

Prior to this, on March 20, Akulova reported that the polar bear Dixon, who was placed in the zoo after he was injured in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, began to walk on the street more often and show off in front of visitors. In addition, there is a positive dynamics of his hind limbs. According to the director, Dixon is as active as possible, he has a good appetite.