From next week, checks of compliance with the glove and mask regime will be at all stations of the Moscow metro. This was announced on Sunday, October 18, by the Moscow Department of Transport.

“This week, we will strengthen control over wearing masks and gloves in public transport. Checks will be carried out at 100% of Mosmetro stations, joint raids of the Transportation Organizer and the police will take place in the carriages, ”says a message published in the official Telegram channel.

The Department of Transport stressed that the wearing of personal protective equipment will be checked in buses, trams, electric buses, as well as at the MCD.

Earlier that day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that about a million less people currently use the capital’s transport than before the transfer of some Muscovites to remote operation.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data, 1,399,334 cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 24,187 deaths were recorded, 1,070,575 people recovered.

