Passengers without personal protective equipment will not be allowed into Moscow transport, even if the trip has been paid for. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the Department of Transport and Development of Road and Transport Infrastructure of the capital.

The corresponding order came from Rospotrebnadzor.

“Control over the mask and glove regime in transport will be strengthened – inspections will become more frequent, law enforcement agencies will participate in them,” added the press service of the department.

The department noted that they plan to continue to comply with a whole list of norms aimed at reducing the risk of morbidity during a pandemic. In particular, we are talking about disinfecting surfaces, carrying out medical examinations for drivers and machinists of the capital’s transport before each flight, as well as testing at least ten percent of personnel during every 15 days. The Deptrans stressed that all of the above measures will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Vladimir Tatochenko listed the rules for a safe trip in a taxi in a pandemic. He noted that in the context of the spread of coronavirus infection, it is best to sit in the back seat, obliquely from the driver. It is important to be wearing a mask.