An innovative engine for a racing electric car from the capital’s manufacturers will be presented this year. His tests will be held on Baikal. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, January 20.

“The car will be tested for the first time in an extreme race on Lake Baikal – they will try to set a speed record. Such checks are important for the subsequent launch into mass production,” he said.

Sobyanin noted that only Russian designers and component manufacturers were chosen for the production of this environmentally friendly car, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

“Among the developers are the well-known creators of racing equipment Stanislav Lyzhin and Donat Korolkov,” he specified.

The mayor noted that this project will help in solving the problems of import substitution, reports NSN.

He added that Moscow is becoming a center of attraction for high-tech developments in the field of electric transport, and almost 40 companies have already entered the cross-industry cluster of electric vehicles.

According to Sobyanin, investors have invested more than 87 billion rubles in the production of the SEZ, and the capital supports enterprises with benefits.

Earlier, on January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Obukhov plant of the Almaz-Antey concern, where he was shown an experimental E-NEVA model. During the inspection of the crossover, he looked into the salon and checked the car doors. The head of state assessed the work positively, reports R.T.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov expressed hope that partners will appear in the coming months to implement the E-NEVA project. He announced the prospects for an electric crossover.