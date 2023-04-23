“We will not forget and we will not forgive,” Lavrov said before heading to New York, denouncing Washington’s decision, describing it as “ridiculous” and “cowardly.”

Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in April, despite launching military operations in Ukraine, which it considered a “slap in the face”.

“A country that considers itself the strongest, smartest, freest and fairest is cowardly,” Lavrov said, sarcastically noting that this “shows what the value of their statements about freedom of expression is.”

Since the start of operations, Moscow has tightened the requirements for obtaining the necessary accreditation for journalist visas in Russia.

For his part, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned of further retaliatory measures.

“We will find ways to respond to this so that Americans will remember for a long time that these things should not be done,” he was quoted by government news agencies as saying.

Likewise, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted a diplomatic source as saying that after this incident, “American journalists will suffer harassment and trouble.”

And last month, the American journalist Ivan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia on charges of espionage, but the latter, the newspaper in which he works, and officials strongly denied this.

Gershkovitch, who also worked for AFP, is the first foreign journalist to be arrested on espionage charges since the collapse of the Soviet Union.