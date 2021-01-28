The memory of the Russian and Soviet actor Vasily Lanovoy, who died at the age of 88 on the evening of January 28, will be immortalized in Moscow. About it RIA News said the head of the Moscow City Duma Commission on Culture and Mass Communications Yevgeny Gerasimov.

“Here it is important to understand where and how, and this, of course, will perpetuate the memory of Vasily Semyonovich in all possible ways. There will be appeals, of course, and a plaque and, possibly, a monument, ”he promised.

The Moscow deputy recalled that the actor will retain the title of honorary citizen of Moscow, which he was awarded in December 2020. “He is one of the rare people who received this award … It’s sad,” Gerasimov concluded.

On January 28, Lanovoy’s condition deteriorated sharply, although a day ago, doctors claimed that it was stable. The actor was connected to a ventilator and transferred to intensive care, later he experienced clinical death. Due to complications caused by the coronavirus, the People’s Artist of the USSR was in the hospital for several weeks. Doctors assessed the actor’s condition as extremely difficult.

During his career, Lanovoy played more than 70 film roles, among his films “Scarlet Sails”, “War and Peace”, “Officers”, “Seventeen Moments of Spring”, “Anna and the Commander”, “Days of the Turbins”. Among his awards are the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, the Order of Honor, the Golden Mask, Crystal Turandot and many others.

