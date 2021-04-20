The Moscow authorities will continue to control the wearing of masks and gloves in the metro and ground transport. This was announced on Tuesday, April 20, by the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure.

“We have not reduced and do not plan to reduce the activity of checking masks and gloves in the metro and ground transport since the beginning of the pandemic,” the statement said.

At the same time, on April 16, it became known that the authorities of St. Petersburg decided to cancel the glove mode in public places, maintaining the mask mode until May 15. Also, restrictions on the provision of services were removed, as well as on additional measures of social support in the field of organizing children’s recreation.

On April 2, Rospotrebnadzor announced that the abolition of the mask regime in Russia could provoke a new surge in the incidence. Department employee Natalya Pshenichnaya urged citizens to be vaccinated to speed up the victory over the pandemic.

The day before, the former chief sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation, State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko said that the mask regime should be introduced in Russia on an ongoing basis. In his opinion, masks can protect the body not only from COVID-19, but also from seasonal diseases.

The general mask regime in Russia was introduced by order of Rospotrebnadzor in October 2020. Medical masks to combat COVID-19 were ordered to be worn in public transport, taxi cars, etc. Prior to that, the mask regime was introduced in the regions by the decision of local authorities.

