He is able to go down a sidewalk, to orient himself thanks to a GPS, to avoid obstacles, but above all to stop at pedestrian crossings to let cars pass. A delivery robot, heavy with 50 kilos of technology, has been roaming the streets of Moscow’s business district (Russia) since this fall.

Its top speed: 5 km / h. Passers-by seem to be seduced by his friendly air: “I had only heard of it, this is the first time I see it”, Says a woman. “He is very funny and very cute.”

To use it, just place an order on one of Russia’s most popular meal delivery apps, and select robot delivery. The price does not change. The order is placed in an isothermal compartment to keep it warm. For now, the robot only delivers a few addresses in the neighborhood.

The JT

The other subjects of the news