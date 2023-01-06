capitals (agencies)

Yesterday, the Russian army confirmed its respect for the two-day ceasefire announced by Moscow unilaterally in Ukraine on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas, accusing Kyiv of continuing the bombing.

“Despite the Russian forces respecting the ceasefire, the Kyiv regime continued to bomb Russian cities and sites,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in its daily report.

The ministry added that its positions had been attacked in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhia, but its forces were committed to the ceasefire.

“Ukrainian armed forces fired four mortar shells at Russian positions,” it added.

Kyiv, for its part, has said it has no intention of stopping the fighting under the proposed Russian ceasefire, which Ukraine and its Western allies have described as a ploy to buy Russia time to build up its forces and equipment.

Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in the 10-month-old crisis in a surprise move on Monday, saying it was to mark the celebration of Orthodox Christian Christmas in Russia.

Meanwhile, the United States and Germany announced the provision of new military aid to Ukraine, including American Bradley combat vehicles and German Marder armored vehicles.

The two countries said, in a joint statement, that Berlin would join Washington in providing an additional Patriot air defense system to Kyiv.

The statement also mentioned that President Biden and Chancellor Olaf Schultz stressed, in a phone call, the need to continue providing financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine, and to respond urgently to its request regarding strengthening its air defense systems in light of the ongoing Russian attacks.

Two US officials said that a new US arms package for Ukraine will include about 50 Bradley combat vehicles, and one of them stated that the value of the package will be about $ 2.8 billion.

One of them reported that about $800 million of the package is foreign military financing to help Ukraine obtain weapons.

President Joe Biden added that sending Bradleys to Ukraine was under consideration, while the Russian ambassador accused the United States of planning a “dangerous course.”