Moscow (agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin received North Korean leader Kim Jong Un yesterday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, the newest space missile launch site in Russia, yesterday. Putin said while shaking Kim’s hand for about 40 seconds: “I am happy to see you. This is our new space base.”

Putin stressed that Moscow is ready to help North Korea build satellites, praising “the strengthening of cooperation and friendship relations in the future between our two countries.”

Putin told reporters: “This is the reason for our visit here at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his keen interest in missile technology, stressing that North Korea also seeks to develop space exploration capabilities, according to what was reported by the Russian “TASS” news agency. . Putin added, “The North Korean delegation visiting Moscow will have the opportunity to tour the latest Russian space facilities.”

When asked before his negotiations with Kim whether the two leaders would discuss defense cooperation, he said: “We will discuss all issues without any rush, and we have time.”

For his part, Kim thanked Putin for inviting him to visit despite his “busy schedule.”

Kim stressed that his visit, his first foreign trip since the Covid pandemic, shows that North Korea gives “priority to the strategic importance” of its relations with Russia.