Experts have compiled a rating of million-plus cities with the lowest dynamics of growth in the average cost per square meter of secondary housing. Izvestia got acquainted with the study of the federal company “Etazhi”.

“From April to September last year, the volume of supply in the secondary real estate market in Russia increased by 20-25%, naturally, this first led to a slowdown in the growth of prices for finished housing, then the average discount on sales reached record levels – almost 6%. All last year, the owners actively competed not only with each other, but also with new buildings, where developers stimulated demand with subsidized mortgage rates. As a result, the average cost per square meter of secondary housing in Russia increased by only 4.2% compared to March last year, and a year earlier, the growth was at the level of 28.7%,” said Sergey Zaitsev, Sales Director of the federal company Etazhi .

Compared to March last year, the highest growth in the average cost per square meter of secondary housing in Perm (12.1%), Chelyabinsk (10.3%), Krasnoyarsk (8.6%), Ufa (8.2%), Krasnodar ( 8.1%), Novosibirsk (7.8%), Omsk (7.6%), Yekaterinburg (7%), Nizhny Novgorod (6.9%) and Samara (4.9%), the company said.

St. Petersburg and Moscow among the largest cities in Russia in terms of growth in the average cost per square meter of secondary housing were in last place. In St. Petersburg, the growth was only 1.1%, while in Moscow the cost fell by 0.5%, analysts added.

“Now the secondary housing market is very unstable in terms of the price of objects. In the last months of last year, it was steadily declining, and in February and March of this year, the real selling price again showed an increase. However, now any changes in lending conditions in the secondary market can lead to another drawdown in demand and an increase in the discount,” Zaitsev summed up.

On March 2, Metrium’s managing partner, Nadezhda Korkka, announced that in the spring, primary housing in Moscow will rise in price by about 3-5%. Prices on the secondary real estate market will decrease by 1.5–2% before the summer.

Earlier, on February 19, it was reported that, according to the analytics and consulting department of NDV Supermarket Real Estate, the cost of the cheapest apartments in the primary real estate market in the capital is below 6 million rubles.