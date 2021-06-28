On Monday, June 28, Moscow, after a prolonged heat wave, was covered by a “super shower” with a thunderstorm. A video with a weather phenomenon was published by residents of the capital on their Instagram accounts.

User marinaaleksandrovna1909 noted that because of heavy rain, cars do not go, but “float along the road.” BUT arleyst hoped that “there will be no hail and strong winds.”

Telegram channel “112” reportedthat because of bad weather trees and billboards fell in the capital. At the same time, the roof of the shopping center in Shchelkovo was blown off. There are no casualties.

Earlier, a specialist at the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, warned that due to the movement from the south-west of the active frontal zone by the end of the day, heavy rains, thunderstorms are expected in the capital region, wind gusts can reach up to 15-20 meters per second, and in some places – up to 21-26 meters per second. According to him, the “super shower” will bring about 70 percent of the monthly rainfall to the capital.

