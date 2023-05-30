UJ-22 Airborne UAVs or previously unknown drones could be used to attack Moscow

On the morning of May 30, Moscow was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). As a result, three houses were damaged in the capital. Drones crashed into a high-rise building in the Novomoskovsky district on Atlasova Street, a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street, hitting the window of an apartment on the 16th floor, and a house on Leninsky Prospekt. As the mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin emphasized, no one was seriously injured.

Various types of drones were used for the attack, according to media reports and expert comments.

The drone that hit the house on Profsoyuznaya Street was armed with a KZ-6 shaped charge

The drone that got into the house on Profsoyuznaya Street in Moscow was armed with a KZ-6 shaped charge.

KZ-6 is designed to break through protective armored structures, drill holes in frozen ground, create craters on highways, runways by explosive means, damage military and industrial equipment, and neutralize explosive devices and ammunition. It is usually not used to defeat personnel or for shooting.

UJ-22 Airborne UAVs could be used to attack Moscow

The drones used to attack Moscow and the Moscow region were allegedly identified UAV as UJ-22 Airborne.

This drone is three meters long. Its developer is the Ukrainian company Ukrjet, which presented its UAV in 2021.

The power plant is a two-stroke gasoline engine, the fuselage of the classical aerodynamic design. The drone is capable of flying in the altitude range from 50 to 6000 meters. The maximum range is 800 kilometers, the speed is up to 160 kilometers per hour.

The maximum takeoff weight reaches 85 kilograms, the wingspan is 4.55 meters.

Previously, this type of drones have already tried to attack objects in the suburbs.

800 kilometers is the maximum range of the Ukrainian drone UJ-22 Airborne

According to another version, these were previously unknown drones built according to the “duck” aerodynamic configuration.

An alternative version regarding the type of drones that attacked Moscow expressed Aleksey Rogozin, head of ANO Center for the Development of Transport Technologies. According to him, these could be previously unknown aircraft-type drones built according to the aerodynamic design of the “duck”, the same ones that were used during the attack on Krasnodar on May 26.

According to him, such UAVs are equipped with an internal combustion engine, have a wingspan of at least four meters, and their range can vary from 400 to 1,000 kilometers. The cost of each such drone is estimated from 30 to 200 thousand US dollars.

Electronic warfare equipment (EW) against such drones is generally useless, Rogozin believes. He added that the only way to effectively counter them is to shoot down.

Denis Fedutinov, head of the information and analytical center “New Technologies” thinks, that in the videos taken by eyewitnesses, you can see a relatively new model of a drone, made according to the “duck” scheme. However, according to the expert, several different models participated in the attack.

At the same time, according to the founder of the MilitaryRussia portal, Dmitry Kornev, drones of “practically handicraft production” participated in the raid on Moscow. “Ahead is the control wing, pushing the propeller from behind. Its design is probably adapted for flights over long distances,” he said.

Related materials:

Witnesses mistook Cessna 172 for Ukrainian drone

Wrong on the web accepted for the Ukrainian drone aircraft Cessna 172. Such aircraft can be regularly seen over the Moscow Ring Road. This is a civilian aircraft, it does not pose a danger.

“Pay attention to the diagonal beams at the bottom of the wing – these are the so-called struts, an element of the structural power scheme of the aircraft. The UJ-22 does not have them, but the silhouette filmed on the video is very reminiscent of an ordinary private Cessna aircraft, of which there are hundreds in Russia and, fortunately, no one forbids anyone to fly yet, ”- commented video with him Alexei Rogozin.

Three houses were damaged after a drone attack in Moscow, no one was seriously injured

On the morning of May 30, it became known about the attack of Ukrainian drones on Moscow. How told Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, no one was seriously injured. According to him, at the moment, two people from the residents of the houses damaged by the UAV have applied for medical help. Nobody needed hospitalization, the necessary assistance was provided on the spot.

The Russian Ministry of Defense explained that Moscow was attacked by eight Ukrainian drones, all of them shot down. Three drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW), five were shot down by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system (ZRPK) in the Moscow region, the department added.