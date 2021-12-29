In Moscow, a man was arrested who threatened the guards of the Metropolis shopping center with an object resembling a grenade. The corresponding decision on Wednesday, December 29, was made by the Golovinsky court of the capital.

A man is suspected of hooliganism with the use of weapons or objects used in his capacity.

“On December 28, 2021, the Golovinsky District Court of Moscow elected a preventive measure in the form of detention against Salman Magomedovich Yunusov, accused of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, valid until February 26, 2022, “the press service of the capital’s courts said.

On December 26, a visitor was evacuated from the Metropolis shopping center in Moscow after reporting an armed man. Then it was noted that the unknown tried to steal the goods.

The security guards at the Golden Apple store detained the man and took him to the back room. There, the attacker was offered to pay for the goods, otherwise the police would be called. The man responded to the guards in a rude manner and took out an object that looked like a grenade. The guards ran out of the room, the intruder left the room after them.

On the same day, the man was detained. Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.