Russia warned this Saturday that those responsible for the death on Saturday in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia of the war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravliovwho worked for the official agency RIA Nóvosti, will receive a “deserved punishment”.

“Those guilty of the brutal retaliation against the Russian journalist will inevitably receive a well-deserved punishment,” said Maria Zajárova, a spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs, in a statement. The diplomat stressed that “all responsibility is also shared by those who supplied cluster bombs to their protégés in kyiv.”

“The Kiev regime continues the practice of criminal terror. Everything indicates that the attack against the group of journalists was not accidental,” he said.

He stressed that the attacked reporters were collecting material on the alleged attacks perpetrated by Ukrainian troops against various towns in Zaporizhia with the use of cluster munitions, “weapon prohibited in many countries.”

The state of health of the other journalists is moderately serious, but stable. His life is not in danger See also Sanctions Finland avoids economic crisis even if exports to Russia collapse: "If imports stopped completely, it would be a much bigger blow," says Aki Kangasharju

The West “only shows concern for the safety of journalists in words, when in practice they are sponsors of terrorists,” he insisted.

Zajárova also admitted that she harbors no illusions that the relevant international organizations will not “turn a blind eye” as on previous occasions, making them “accomplices in Kiev’s terrorist excesses,” she added.

Zhuravliov, who turned 34 this week, died from injuries sustained when the car he was traveling in was attacked in Zaporizhia.

The reporter, who was accompanied by other journalists, died on the way to the hospital. Also injured were the photographer Konstantin Mijalchevski and the cameraman Dmitri Shilkov and journalist from the Izvestia newspaper, Román Polshakov, who have already received medical attention in the Russian Army field hospitals, according to the source.

The Russian Defense Ministry denounced in a statement that the attack with artillery fire was perpetrated by Ukrainian troops with cluster munitions. “The state of health of the other journalists is moderately serious, but stable. Their lives are not in danger,” he said.

efe