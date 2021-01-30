The authorities in Russia are preparing for new protests by supporters of the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. In the center of the capital Moscow, seven metro stations will be closed this Sunday, as the state transport company announced on Saturday. This is done at the request of the police. In addition, several streets at the Kremlin are to be closed.

Meanwhile, the owner of a palace on the Black Sea, which Navalny had awarded President Vladimir Putin, spoke up: an oligarch close to Putin. Navalny had reported on the million dollar property in an unveiling video – and fueled the protest mood.

The Russian authorities are doing all they can to stop new demonstrations or at least keep them small.

In Moscow, for example, they ordered the closure of shops, restaurants and cafes near the planned protests, including a huge children’s department store. In social networks, the procedure was often referred to as a “hysterical step”. The goal is apparently to keep as many people as possible away from the center.

A week ago hundreds of thousands of people across the country took to the streets for the release of Navalny and against President Putin. Tens of thousands took part in Moscow alone. Metro stations remained open. Busy roads were not blocked either. Motorists not far from the Kremlin had honked for hours in solidarity with the demonstrators.

According to previous information from Nawalny’s team, actions are planned in around 80 cities this Sunday. In Moscow, the demonstrators want to gather near the headquarters of the domestic intelligence service FSB, not far from the Kremlin. In St. Petersburg in the north of the country, the police began to set up barriers in the center of the metropolis on Saturday, as pictures showed.

The authorities again warned against participating in the unauthorized protests and threatened with consequences. A week ago there were around 4,000 arrests, according to human rights activists. The US embassy in Moscow warned its citizens of new arrests on Sunday. She again listed exact meeting places and times of demonstrations on Saturday. That had recently caused great outrage at the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Navalny’s video “A Palace for Putin” caused a sensation

Russia’s investigators have massively increased the pressure on Navalny’s team in the past few days. It was not until Friday that Nawalnys’ brother and several of his supporters were placed under house arrest. In addition, an alleged sponsor of Nawalny’s anti-corruption fund FBK is being investigated. His organization fights against corruption in the Russian power apparatus and has made headlines with revelations time and again in the past.

Nawalny’s latest video “A Palace for Putin” has already been viewed more than 103 million times on YouTube. For a long time it was unclear who the owner was. He is the beneficiary, said the oligarch Arkadi Rotenberg in a video published on the Telegram news channel Mash. “Now it is no longer a secret.” There have been many believers. “It was a pretty difficult object.”

Rotenberg has been a close confidante and ex-judo partner of the Kremlin chief for many years. The 69-year-old is considered to be one of the richest people in Russia. He is on a list of Russians who were sanctioned by the West in the wake of the war in eastern Ukraine.

In the video, Rotenberg raved about the palace. “This is a gift from heaven. The place is beautiful. ”Rotenberg’s press office informed the Interfax agency that work is currently underway in the building for the construction of a hotel. He hopes these will be completed in a few years. According to Nawalny’s film, the property, including the palace, is almost 40 times the size of Monaco and is said to have devoured more than 100 billion rubles (1.1 billion euros).

The 44-year-old opposition member Navalny was sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment in an urgent procedure shortly after his return from Germany more than ten days ago. He is said to have violated reporting requirements in an earlier criminal case while he was recovering from an assassination attempt with the neurotoxin Novitschok in Germany. He faces many years in prison and several trials. (dpa)