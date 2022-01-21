Russia has demanded, according to Agence France-Presse, the withdrawal of foreign forces within NATO forces in Romania and Bulgaria, to reduce the escalation in the Ukrainian crisis.

“There is no ambiguity,” the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote in response to a question raised by a media outlet, adding that the issue was “the withdrawal of foreign forces, equipment and weapons as well as (taking) other measures with the aim of returning to the situation that existed in 1997 in countries that were not then members of the Atlantic Alliance.

She added that she was “Romania and Bulgaria”.

In a context related to the Ukraine crisis, the US “Fox News” network reported that Finland and Sweden have become more open to joining NATO, despite Putin’s threats.

This change in the position of the two countries regarding the security arrangements that followed the Second World War, due to the huge Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine.

“Fox News” said that based on the statements issued by Finland and Sweden, they will not back down under Putin’s pressure.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin emphasized Finland’s right to chart its security posture, including joining NATO.

For her part, Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde confirmed that Russia does not have the right to veto any alliance that Sweden chooses to join, which was supported by Defense Minister Peter Holtqvist, stressing his rejection of the idea that Russia has any say in Swedish security policies.

The possibility of these two countries joining NATO worries Moscow, whose Foreign Ministry has expressed its concern about this matter, speaking of dire consequences, given that the two countries are “Moscow’s backyard.”

In the event that Finland joined NATO, this would mean a break with the policy of neutrality that it followed during the Cold War, and it seems more important compared to Sweden, because it shares a vast border with Russia.

Recently, Sweden raised the level of its military deployment on the island of Gotland on the Baltic Sea, in response to increased Russian activity in the region.