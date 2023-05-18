Public utilities of Moscow will prepare more than 74 thousand buildings for the next winter season. This was announced on Wednesday, May 17, by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, in his Telegram channel.

The specialists have already begun work, which they have to complete before September 1. So, the equipment will be tested and repaired if necessary.

“Thanks to these timely annual checks, the autumn-winter periods in Moscow have been passing without accidents for 12 years now,” the city news agency quoted the mayor as saying. “Moscow”.

Now hydraulic tests are being carried out on pipelines – in total, more than 17 thousand km of heating networks will be tested, writes NSN. This is what requires turning off hot water in the summer and is important for uninterrupted heat supply in the cold season, notes “Moscow 24”.

Sobyanin added that in 3.5 months, specialists will prepare: more than 74 thousand buildings, including more than 34 thousand apartment buildings; 13 thermal power plants, 24 pumping stations, over 22 thousand heating points, thermal stations and small boiler houses, municipal equipment and 139 car depots for it, the TV channel reports “360”.

On May 11, an online service was launched on the mos.ru portal in Moscow, where you can check the hot water shutdown schedule.

The term for turning off hot water in the capital is up to 10 days, while the legal standard is 14 days

In April, Sobyanin announced that by the end of the year, more than 2.4 thousand km of electrical and more than 300 km of heating networks would be built and reconstructed in the capital. Close attention is paid to the state of the city’s engineering infrastructure, the website writes. aif.ru.