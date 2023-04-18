Moscow uses surveillance cameras to track down potential new recruits

The Moscow authorities use surveillance cameras to track down the young Russians who meet the requirements for compulsory military service, official sources announced.

“To find the place of residence of the recruit Moscow surveillance cameras are used”said the chief military commissar of the Russian capital, Maxim Lóktev, quoted by the TASS agency.

Loktev added that up to now one of the main reasons for not attending the recruiting offices It is a different address from the place of registration, where the summons to perform military service arrives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law last week law that persecutes men of fighting age who don’t want to serve in the Army, be they recruits or reservists.

The law prohibits draftees from leaving the country since they receive the corresponding notification until they appear at the recruitment office.

The Russians have a period of two weeks to appear once they have been notified in writing or electronically of their obligation to serve the country.

In addition, in the event that the affected person does not go to the enlistment center within a period of 20 days, they will be provisionally restrict the possibility of opening a business, a driver’s license, buying real estate or applying for a bank loan.

EFE